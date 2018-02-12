Nevada Wolf Pack #24 in Associated Press College Basketball Poll

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team is No. 24 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls . The Wolf Pack is 21-5 on the season and atop the Mountain West standings at 10-2.



The Pack appeared at No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on December 4. In the January 22 AP Poll the Wolf Pack was 23rd and received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Prior to this season, the last time the Pack was ranked in the top 25 was the final Coaches Poll of the 2006-07 season on April 3, 2007. Nevada finished the year 21st in that poll. The last ranking in the AP Poll was March 12, 2007 at No. 15. The AP does not conduct an end of the year poll.

In the 2006-07 season Nevada appeared in the Coaches Poll 20 times and attained the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the February 27, 2007 poll. The Pack was ranked for 19 weeks in the Associated Press poll that same season.

Prior to this year Nevada has appeared in the national polls in just three seasons; 2004-05, 2005-06 and in 2006-07.

The Wolf Pack will next play at Boise State on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Virginia has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than 35 years.

The Cavaliers earned 30 of 65 first-place votes in Monday's latest poll to outdistance No. 2 Michigan State. Virginia had suffered an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech, part of an upset-filled week that saw the top three teams lose.

But Tony Bennett's Cavaliers rose above the turmoil at the top, climbing a slot to No. 1 for the first time since December 1982 - the senior season of 7-foot-4 great Ralph Sampson.

The Spartans climbed two slots after their win against Purdue, while last week's No. 1 Villanova fell to third after a home loss to St. John's.

Xavier and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.

(The Associated Press, University of Nevada contributed to this report.)