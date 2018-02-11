Nevada Bounces Back and Dominates SDSU

Jordan Caroline scored 26 points and Lindsay Drew just missed a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in No. 23 Nevada's 83-58 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Kendall Stephens added 21 points for Nevada (21-5, 10-2 Mountain West). The Wolf Pack rebounded after falling to UNLV on Wednesday night for their first home game of the season.

Matt Mitchell led San Diego State (13-10, 5-7) with 12 points.

Tied at 33 at the halftime, Nevada turned in a dominant second half, holding the Aztecs to 9 of 32 shooting (28.1 percent), while hitting 15 of their 30 shots (50 percent).

''I thought the defense was phenomenal, the rebounding was phenomenal,'' Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. ''I thought the ball had eyes. We passed it well.''

The Wolf Pack scored the first seven points of the second half and never trailed again. The Aztecs closed to 42-40 with 16:45 to play on a 3-pointer by Devin Watson, but Nevada responded with a 33-14 run, capped by a three-point play by Caroline that made it 75-54 with 5:23 left.

The Wolf Pack outrebounded the Aztecs 26-15 in the second half and 42-35 for the game.

Nevada had struggled to score and rebound in its loss to UNLV, playing without Caleb Martin, its leading scorer, and Musselman criticized his team's effort. He said Saturday's was much better.

''I did know we would play with great energy and effort today,'' Musselman said.

Caleb Maritn, who had been listed as out indefinitely with a foot injury, hit 3 of 12 shots from the field, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range, in 23 minutes.

Game Notes:

Nevada plays at Boise State (20-5, 10-3 MW) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPNU.

The Wolf Pack moved ahead of BSU and is now atop the standings after the Broncos lost.

The crowd of 10,134 is the third crowd of more than 10,000 this season.

Nevada outscored SDSU by 25 points in the second half. The largest margin of the season in any half.

Junior guard Lindsey Drew posted his second career double-double finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Drew was an assist short of posting the Pack’s first triple-double since 1979.

Drew’s nine assists tied his career high that has now occurred three times this season.

Drew has scored in double figures in four consecutive games which is a career long stretch.

Jordan Caroline recorded his ninth double-double of the season and 23rd of his career with his game-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The 23 career double-doubles is tied with Cam Oliver for second most in school history.

Nevada is 22-1 when Caroling has a double-double.

Senior Kendall Stephens tied his career high with seven made 3-pointers to net 21 points. The 21 points tied his season high.

Stephens’ 88 made 3-pointer is fourth most in a season in Nevada history and his 202 attempted is seventh.

Stephens has made five or more 3-pointers in a game nine times.

With Caroline (26 pts) and Stephens (21 pts) each having 20-point games it is the 12th time Nevada had two players with 20-point games in the same contest.

Caroline has 11 games of 20 or more points this season.

Junior Caleb Martin returned after missing the UNLV game with a lisfranc strain and scored 10 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

Tonight marked the 12th game where four players scored in double figures.

The Pack is now 12-1 at home this season and 17-1 in its last 18 game at Lawlor Events Center.