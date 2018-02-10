Nevada Women's Basketball Loses 5th Straight at SDSU

The Nevada women’s basketball team dropped a close road contest at San Diego State Saturday afternoon, falling 75-72 to the Aztecs.

The Wolf Pack falls to 11-12 overall on the year and dropped its fifth straight game. Nevada is now 4-8 in Mountain West play and six of its eight league losses have come by six or less points. The Pack had three score in double figures, led by senior Teige Zeller’s 19 points. Zeller also added nine rebounds to fall one shy of posting her ninth double-double of the season.

Junior AJ Cephas notched her fourth double-double of the year with 15 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Fellow junior Jade Redmon also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points, her 10th double digit game.

The Wolf Pack and Aztecs (10-13, 4-8 MW) played a tightly contested game throughout the entire 40 minutes as neither team built up more than a seven-point lead. Nevada entered the second half trailing by one point but wasted no time in claiming its first lead since early in the first quarter when Zeller knocked down a jumper at the 9:08 mark.

The two teams traded basket after basket until the third quarter ticked under two minutes to go. At the 1:51 mark, sophomore Camariah King stepped in front of an SDSU pass for the steal and sent a bounce pass up to Cephas on the other end to give Nevada its largest lead of the game at seven points, 49-42. The Aztecs however scored the final four points of the period to make it a three-point game with one quarter remaining.

San Diego State caught fire in the fourth quarter, specifically Geena Gomez, who hit 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in the period. In the 10 minute span SDSU had its best shooting quarter of the game, knocking down 76.9 percent (10-of-13) of its shots. Nevada also had its best offensive quarter of the game, hitting 50 percent (9-of-18) but it was not enough to keep pace with the Aztecs.

The Pack stayed in the game up until the end, staying within four points in the final 2:40. With 1:42 on the clock, junior Terae Briggs cut it to a two-point game on a successful layup. Thirty seconds later Cephas was sent to the line with a chance to tie, but made one of two, making it a one-point game. On the ensuing Aztec possession, Redmon stole the inbound pass and quickly found Briggs who shuffled it on to Cephas who hit the layup and gave Nevada a 70-69 lead with 1:06 left.

Gomez was fouled on the next SDSU possession and was sent to the foul line for two shots, making both which put her team ahead once again by one. With 18 seconds on the clock, Nevada found itself trailing by two with possession of the ball. On the inbound however the ball rolled out of bounds and gave possession back to SDSU. The Aztecs knocked down 3-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds to seal the win.

Nevada returns home for two games next week starting with its Play4Kay pink game on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. against Boise State at Lawlor Events Center.

Postgame notes

-Nevada dropped its fifth consecutive game and falls to 11-12 overall on the year and 4-8 in the Mountain West. This is the Wolf Pack’s first time below .500 since the third game of the season when it was 1-2.

-Junior AJ Cephas produced her fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and connected on 70 percent (7-of-10) of her shots.

-Senior Teige Zeller led the team in scoring with 19 points, one point shy of her sixth 20-point game of the year. She also fell one rebound shy of posting her second straight double-double and ninth of the year.

-With nine rebounds today Teige Zeller passed Mimi Mungedi for seventh in career rebounds at Nevada. She now has 621 for her career and need 16 to pass Kit Larson for sixth.

-Junior Jade Redmon also scored in double figures with 11 points, her 10th game in double figures this season.

-With nine points today, senior T Moe has crept under the 100-point mark to reach 1,000 in her career. Moe needs 96 points to reach the milestone with at least seven games remaining.

-Neither team led by more than seven points.

-Nevada led in rebounding, 42-32, for the 17th time this year.

-The Pack posted a positive assist/turnover ratio with 19 assists to 14 turnovers.

-The all-time series between Nevada and San Diego State now stands at 10-8 in favor of the Aztecs.

Nevada Press Release