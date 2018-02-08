Stockton And Harrison Selected for USA Basketball Training Camp

USA Basketball says Reno Bighorns guards David Stockton and Aaron Harrison are of the 14 players selected to participate in the USA World Cup Qualifying Team training camp February 15-20. The training will be used to select the 12-man team for the USA’s World Cup Qualifying first round, second-window games including Cuba on February 23 and Puerto Rico on February 26 in Santa Cruz, California. The player selections were made by the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team Committee.

In his fourth season, Stockton is averaging 25.7 points (.432 FG%, .348 3pt%, .864 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 28.6 minutes per game. A 5-11 guard, Stockton scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed four rebounds and added four assists in late November against the South Bay Lakers.



Harrison is averaging 17.9 points (.423 FG%, .392 3pt%, .842 FT%), 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 26.7 minutes in 30 games as a rookie this season. In mid-January, Aaron earned second-team honors at the 2018 NBA G League Showcase with averages of 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists at the four-day event.

Jeff Van Gundy, who led the USA to a 5-0 record and the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and to a pair of wins in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying November window, returns as head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team. Veteran international coach Mo McHone and former Georgetown University coach John Thompson III will again serve as USA assistant coaches.

The USA official, 12-member USA team is expected to be announced following the February 20 evening practice. The USA World Cup Qualifying Team will continue its training in Santa Cruz on February 21, 22, 24 and 25.

The USA will host two home games during the second window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying first-round. The USA men will play Cuba on February 23, and Puerto Rico on February 26 in Santa Cruz at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. PST.

(Reno Bighons)