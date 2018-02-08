NFL: Niners Sign Jimmy Garoppolo to Record 5-Year Contract

The NFL Network is reporting that the San Francisco 49ers made free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the highest-paid player in NFL history on Thursday.

The 49ers agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Jimmy Garoppolo worth $137.5 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the decision. The deal is the largest in NFL history on an average-per-year basis.

The quarterback was in the final year of his rookie deal. The new contract helps the Niners avoid using the franchise tag on Garoppolo.

Garoppolo joined John Lynch's Niners in a surprising midseason trade from the New England Patriots and, within three weeks in the building, earned the starting role. In six games and five starts, Garoppolo completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,560 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Garoppolo was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

