Reno-Tahoe International Airport Adds New Flight to Austin

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says a new non-stop flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines will begin Tuesday.

The new service in Reno will run twice a week between Reno and Austin on Tuesdays and Fridays, on an Airbus 320 with 180 seats. The flight will depart Reno at 5:07 p.m. and arrive in Austin at 10:16 p.m. (Central Time). It will depart Austin at 2:39 p.m. and arrive in Reno at 4:17 p.m. Frontier is offering low introductory fares with select seats as low as $20 each way (fares subject to change).

“From the Biggest Little City to the Live Music Capital of the World, RNO connects you,” said Marily Mora, President and CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re pleased to now serve Dallas-Fort Worth, Dallas Love Field, Houston seasonally, and now Austin, in the heart of Texas Hill Country.”

This is the second new destination Frontier Airlines has scheduled from Reno in the past six months, and the eighth new non-stop route from RNO in the past two years.

In addition to Frontier adding Austin service, they announced they’re expanding current service from Reno to Denver to four times a week (from three) starting April 9.

For more information, go to renoairport.com and click on the fight tab.

(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority contributed to this report.)