#23 Nevada Loses to UNLV 86-78 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

#23 Nevada Loses to UNLV 86-78

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

2/7/2018

No. 23 Nevada fell to 20-5 and 9-2 in Mountain West play after its 86-78 home loss to intrastate rival UNLV (17-7, 6-5 MW) tonight.  The game is part of the Governor’s Series.

Nevada hosts San Diego State (13-9, 5-6 MW) on Saturday night at 5 p.m.

The Wolf Pack played without its leading scorer Caleb Martin who missed his first game of the season with a lisfranc sprain in his left foot and he is out indefinately.  He leads the Mountain West averaging 19.8 points per game. 

Tonight’s loss snapped a 16-game home win streak that is the third longest in school history and snapped a 10-game MW home win streak.

The Pack is now 11-1 at home this season.

The crowd 11, 285 fans was the eighth largest in school history at Lawlor Events Center.

The eight-point loss was the largest margin in a loss this season.

Junior Lindsey Drew scored a career-high 17 points and topped the Pack with eight rebounds.

Nevada put four players in double figures for the 12th time this season.

Jordan Caroline led the Pack with 18 points.  The 18 points is the lowest scoring game for a Nevada player who led the team in scoring this season.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.