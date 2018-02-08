23 Nevada Loses to UNLV 86-78

Nevada Release

2/7/2018

No. 23 Nevada fell to 20-5 and 9-2 in Mountain West play after its 86-78 home loss to intrastate rival UNLV (17-7, 6-5 MW) tonight. The game is part of the Governor’s Series.

Nevada hosts San Diego State (13-9, 5-6 MW) on Saturday night at 5 p.m.

The Wolf Pack played without its leading scorer Caleb Martin who missed his first game of the season with a lisfranc sprain in his left foot and he is out indefinately. He leads the Mountain West averaging 19.8 points per game.

Tonight’s loss snapped a 16-game home win streak that is the third longest in school history and snapped a 10-game MW home win streak.

The Pack is now 11-1 at home this season.

The crowd 11, 285 fans was the eighth largest in school history at Lawlor Events Center.

The eight-point loss was the largest margin in a loss this season.

Junior Lindsey Drew scored a career-high 17 points and topped the Pack with eight rebounds.

Nevada put four players in double figures for the 12th time this season.

Jordan Caroline led the Pack with 18 points. The 18 points is the lowest scoring game for a Nevada player who led the team in scoring this season.