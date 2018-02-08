Bighorns Beat South Bay 113-110

Bighorns Release

RENO, Nev. --- The Reno Bighorns (20-14) defeated the South Bay Lakers (21-13) 113-110 Wednesday night at the Reno Events Center.

Matt Jones led the Bighorns with 21 points and five rebounds while Marcus Williams and Josh Hagins both had 16 points each and three rebounds. Two-way player JaKarr Sampson neared a double-double recording 13 points and eight rebounds.

Scott Machado paced South Bay with 22 points while Travis Wear recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The teams kept the score close opening the first frame before the Lakers went on a late run to hold a seven-point advantage over the Bighorns at the end of the quarter.

The Bighorns retook control of the lead after going on a 17-7 run with 3:45 left in the half. Reno headed into the locker room with a score of 66-55 over South Bay.

Jones scored 16 points of his 21 points in the first half.

South Bay opened the second half on a 20-5 run to retake the lead the mid-way point of the third frame. The teams exchanged the lead and five times and tied three time before Reno went on a late run behind Harrison’s nine-points to hold a four-point advantage heading into the final frame.

The Lakers cut the gap to two points opening the final frame after a lay-up from Ingram. Reno expanded their lead to seven points by the 5:21 mark. South Bay would get within three points twice in the final three minutes of regulation but were unable to eclipse Reno’s lead.

The Bighorns will next travel to Sioux Falls, SD to face the Skyforce on Friday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. PDT