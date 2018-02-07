Dog Flu Cases on the Rise - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dog Flu Cases on the Rise

Posted: Updated:

A dog flu outbreak has struck the Truckee meadows. One local animal hospital has seen sixty dogs recently who they strongly suspect have the dog flu. Veterinarians believe this virus has moved into Reno, following a recent outbreak in the Bay area.

Dr. Bob Baker with the Baring Blvd. Veterinary Hospital says a dog that has caught the flu will be coughing and sneezing, but fortunately the virus isn't deadly. He says the flu can however become dangerous to dogs that have underlying medical conditions.

At his clinic, Baker says dogs suspected of carrying the canine flu should wait outside to reduce the risk of exposing others.

“The dog can look completely fine, and be shedding the virus all over the place,” said Baker.

To keep the sickness contained to a specific area, this animal hospital has set up an outdoor treatment center. Baker says he’s never had to do that in his 30 years of experience.

“We have one doctor who's seeing all the cases so we can minimize cross contamination,” said Baker.

Dog grooming and boarding facilities like On Command are taking precautions for their furry clients as well. Courtney Kollasch, the kennel manager at On Command, says so far their daycare and training center has seen no canine flu cases.

“We are just trying to stay ahead of it by keeping as clean as possible,” said Kollasch. “We are now requiring the vaccine for any new clients coming to our facility."

Fortunately, it's not hard to find. The vets over at Baring Veterinary Hospital ordered 800 new doses of the vaccine, since there are no signs that the flu is yet behind us.

“They get an initial vaccination and then they get one two weeks later and immunity is generally occurring 7 to 10 days after that second shot,” said Baker.

Baker says to avoid the vaccination altogether, and to give your dog the best chance at staying healthy, just keep your pet at home away from other animals.

“Don't go to the groomer, in fact if you need a nail trim I wouldn't come here either,” said Baker. “You can have a healthy dog walk through the lobby that’s shedding the virus and no one will even know it."

The virus itself is highly contagious, but not very resilient. It will live 12 hours on your hands, a day on your clothes and two days on a hard surface. So washing regularly can also help keep this away from your pets.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.