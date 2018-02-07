Fans Excited To Rivalry Game Between Wolf Pack & Runnin' Rebels

There is nothing unusual about the University of Nevada campus, but that will change Wednesday night when the Nevada men's basketball team hosts UNLV.

The Wolf Pack is looking to keep its perfect home record, and the fans plan on making it hard on the Rebels when they come to town.

"UNLV doesn't even compare to any other games on campus.," Shelby Donine, University of Nevada Sophomore said. "We just come together as a school and we're just all in one."

Donine and here Pi Beta Phi sisters are gearing up for some pregame festivities, including a pizza party. The idea is to bond and meet prospective pledges before and during the game. Some say the team's momentum and fan enthusiasm is carrying over from last year when Nevada swept UNLV on their way to the NCAA Tournament.

"Oh, it's incredible," Mackenzie Rogers, University of Nevada Junior said. "Every year I've been here, the team's just continued to get better and better. We just get more amazing guys every year. The team is just, I mean they're on fire this year. So I think tonight's going to be a really good game."

The game is expected to sell out, and fans were buying their last-minute tickets throughout the day. By this morning, there were only about 650 left.

"It's like the last day before Christmas but I usually go to at least one game a year and I thought this would be a great game to see," Dan Schaller, Wolf Pack fan said.

Last year's average attendance per game was about 8,900. This year, it is at about 8,700 but with sellout against UNLV and San Diego State, this year's average would exceed 9,000. It would be a new record.

Students around campus can be seen wearing their silver and blue gear, including the ones from the southern part of the state.

"I'm very excited because I'm from Vegas but my heart is here because I love this campus very much," Sara Darcas, University of Nevada Freshman said.

"I'm super excited," Jacob Woods, University of Nevada Junior said. "I think the Pack is a lot better than UNLV. I don't know, I'm kind of biased here. I'm actually from Vegas and chose to come up here instead."

Nevada is ranked #23 in the nation and looking to improve its record to 21-4 overall and 9-1 in the Mountain West Conference. Tip-off is set for 8pm at Lawlor Events Center.