Former Pack Offensive Lineman Austin Corbett Heads to NFL Combine

Former Wolf Pack offensive lineman Austin Corbett has earned an invitation to the upcoming NFL Combine.

Corbett, who is the first Wolf Pack player to earn an invitation to the combine since Cody Fajardo in 2015, is one of 326 participants invited to the event. Corbett also participated in last month’s Senior Bowl and seemed to impress during his nearly weeklong stay.

Corbett is one of 48 offensive linemen to earn an invite to the scouting event and is among 10 to be invited from other Mountain West schools. Also appearing from the Mountain West: San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State TE David Wells, San Diego State DB Kameron Kelly, San Diego State FB Nick Bawden, Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson, Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch, Wyoming QB Josh Allen, Colorado State WR Michael Gallup and San Jose State DB Andre Chachere.

The NFL Combine will take place from Feb. 27 to March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Offensive linemen are scheduled to have their on-field workouts, along with running backs, place kickers and special teams, on Friday, March 2. Fans can tune in and follow along live on the NFL Network. If Corbett is then selected in April’s NFL Draft, he will be the first Wolf Pack player drafted since another former offensive lineman, Joel Bitonio, was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

(University of Nevada, Reno)