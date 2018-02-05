Placer Deputies Say Seven People Missing Near Miller Lake Found - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Placer Deputies Say Seven People Missing Near Miller Lake Found

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Placer County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Placer County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Placer County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Placer County Sheriff's Office

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says seven people who reported missing on Sunday on the Rubicon Trail near Miller Lake were all found by late Monday morning. 

They say the group went missing after a 4x4 trip along the trail Sunday morning and got stuck in the snow. 

