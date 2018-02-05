Grand Sierra Resort to Host Job Fair Tuesday

The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is holding a job fair on Tuesday, February 6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Silver State Pavilion.

The resort is looking to fill positions in many areas including food and beverage, hotel such as front desk and valet and gaming such as slot, keno and cage attendants. Additionally, GSR has several other positions in areas such as housekeeping and laundry, recreational outlets like the spa and the pool, EVS attendants, security, LEX Nightclub, stewards, construction, retail and more.

Interested applicants should bring multiple copies of their resume.

For details and more information on the job fair visit www.grandsierraresort.com or call 775-789-2000.

(Grand Sierra Resort contributed to this report.)