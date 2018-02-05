Grand Sierra Resort to Host Job Fair Tuesday

The University of Nevada, Reno is ranked #23 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says seven people who reported missing on Sunday on the Rubicon Trail near Miller Lake were all found by late Monday morning.More >>
The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is holding a job fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Silver State Pavilion.More >>
Sparks Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lemmon Valley that happened late Sunday night.More >>
I-580 south near Glendale Avenue was reopened Monday morning after an earlier multi-car crash.More >>
A death investigation is underway after police found a dead body near Dick Taylor Memorial Park in Reno Sunday evening.More >>
Sparks Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lemmon Valley that happened late Sunday night.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole credit cards.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on I-80 east of Reno east of Imlay.More >>
The Sparks Police Department have arrested a teenager involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
