Nevada Wolf Pack #23 in Associated Press College Basketball Poll

After two wins last week the University of Nevada men’s basketball team is 23rd in the February 5 Associated Press Poll released Monday.

Nevada received 36 votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wolf Pack is 20-4 on the season and atop the Mountain West standings at 9-1.

The Pack has two home games this week with intrastate rival UNLV on Wednesday and San Diego State Saturday.

The current No. 23 ranking is Nevada’s third appearance of the season in the AP Poll. The Pack appeared at No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on December 4. In the January 22 AP Poll the Wolf Pack was 23rd and received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Nevada is the first nationally-ranked team from the Mountain West since March 2015 (Boise State, No. 25 in AP Top 25 and San Diego State, No. 25 in USA Today Coaches Poll).

Prior to this season, the last time the Pack was ranked in the top 25 was the final Coaches Poll of the 2006-07 season on April 3, 2007. Nevada finished the year 21st in that poll. The last ranking in the AP Poll was March 12, 2007 at No. 15. The AP does not conduct an end of the year poll.



In the 2006-07 season Nevada appeared in the Coaches Poll 20 times and attained the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the February 27, 2007 poll. The Pack was ranked for 19 weeks in the Associated Press poll that same season.

Prior to this year Nevada has appeared in the national polls in just three seasons; 2004-05, 2005-06 and in 2006-07.

Meanwhile, Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday's latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the fourth straight week that with the trio sitting 1-2-3 in the poll as they continue extended winning streaks.

Michigan State climbed a spot to No. 4, followed by No. 5 Xavier.

Sixth-ranked Cincinnati moved to its highest ranking since January 2004, followed by No. 7 Texas Tech reaching its highest ranking since March 1996. And eighth-ranked Auburn has its highest ranking since January 2000.

Ninth-ranked Duke and No. 10 Kansas rounded out the top 10. They slid along with fellow national powers Arizona and Kentucky after losses in an upset-filled weekend.

