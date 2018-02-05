Nevada Wolf Pack #23 in Associated Press College Basketball Poll

Caleb Martin had 26 points, Lindsey Drew added 16 and eight rebounds and Nevada turned back Colorado State 76-67 on Saturday night to put the finishing touches on a rough day for the Rams. Kendall Stephens added 15 points for the Wolf Pack (20-4, 9-1 Mountain West Conference), who struggled to find their shooting touch from the field, but connected on 26 of 32 free throws.More >>
Junior Jade Redmon produced a career-high 23 points in Saturday's 65-59 loss to Colorado State by the Nevada women's basketball team at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack has now lost three straight games and falls to 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain West.
