Sparks Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Lemmon Valley

Sparks Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 500 block of Budger Way in Lemmon Valley.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office was responding to a report of a battery with a deadly weapon/ stabbing when the shooting occurred around 11:22 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office tells us that two victims from the battery with a deadly weapon/ stabbing, male and female, were transported to the hospital as well as the adult male suspect.

Deputies say no officers were hurt.

Since the shooting does involve a Washoe County officer, Sparks Police will take over the investigation.

Officials have Budger Way closed between Fleetwood Drive to Pan American Court.

We will keep you update as we learn more.