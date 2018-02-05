Sparks Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Lemmon Va - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Lemmon Valley

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 500 block of Budger Way in Lemmon Valley.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office was responding to a report of a battery with a deadly weapon/ stabbing when the shooting occurred around 11:22 p.m. Sunday. 

The Sheriff's Office tells us that two victims from the battery with a deadly weapon/ stabbing, male and female, were transported to the hospital as well as the adult male suspect. 

Deputies say no officers were hurt. 

Since the shooting does involve a Washoe County officer, Sparks Police will take over the investigation. 

Officials have Budger Way closed between Fleetwood Drive to Pan American Court. 

We will keep you update as we learn more. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.