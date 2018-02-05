Investigation Underway After Woman is Found Dead in Reno

A death investigation is underway after police found a dead body near Dick Taylor Memorial Park in Reno.

Officials tell us they responded to reports of shots fired on the 1100 block of Beech street just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found a dead female's body at the intersection of Bartlett and Beech Streets. Her identity is being withheld until they notify her family. A second victim believed to be involved in the incident was taken to the hospital by friends with severe injuries.

Officials say there is no threat to the public and they do not have any suspects at the time.

Beech Street is closed between Raffetto Drive and Highland Avenue.

Detectives from the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit were called to the scene and are taking over the ongoing investigation.

We will update you with more details as they become available.