Death Investigation Underway After Person is Found Dead in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Death Investigation Underway After Person is Found Dead in Reno

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

A death investigation is underway after police found a dead body near Dick Taylor Memorial Park in Reno.

Officials tell us they responded to reports of shots fired on the 1100 block of Beech street just after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, they found a dead female's body at the intersection of Bartlett and Beech Streets. Her identity is being withheld until they notify her family.  A second victim believed to be involved in the incident was taken to the hospital by friends with severe injuries.  

Officials say there is no threat to the public and they do not have any suspects at the time. 

Beech Street is closed between Raffetto Drive and Highland Avenue.

Detectives from the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit were called to the scene and are taking over the ongoing investigation.

We will update you with more details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.