Death Investigation Underway After Person is Found Dead in Reno

A death investigation is underway after police found a dead body near Dick Taylor Memorial Park in Reno.

Officials tell us they got the call around 6:30 Sunday evening and arrived on scene minutes later. They found a dead body on the sidewalk between Raffetto Drive and Highland Avenue.

The Forensic Investigation Section is on scene and they are investigating.

Officials say there is no threat to the public and they do not have any suspects at the time.

Beech Street is closed between Raffetto Drive and Highland Avenue.

We will update you with more details as they become available.