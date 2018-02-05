Sparks Police Look For Woman in Burglary Case

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole credit cards.

Police tell us the victim was gambling at the Nugget Casino on February 1, 2018, when her wallet got stolen. On the same day, the woman described in the picture used the victim's credit cards at another local business.

If you have information on this case, call the Sparks Police Department 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.