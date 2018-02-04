Skiing on Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl draws a lot of tourists to Reno, and many of the hotels are filled with sports fans, which is good for our local economy.

Some visitors raced to the sloped for a few ski runs, while others were busy getting ready for the game.

“Weekends are always pretty busy, which is great, and then Super Bowl day’s people kinda start to cut out in the afternoon and get to their big game parties, but there's always people sticking around for the slopes," said Siani Nau, Community Relations Manager for Mt. Rose Ski Resort.

Sunday skiers were treated to little to no wait times, emptier slopes and warm temperatures. Temperatures at the top of the mountain were near the 50's.

“I haven't been skiing in so long, so I thought I would get back on that horse and come out to Mt. Rose, and it's stunningly beautiful out her,” said Cindy Matzger, a San Francisco local visiting Tahoe for her Birthday.

For people like Joy Erickson, it was the opportune time for a family vacation, bringing her children and grandchildren out to the slopes for some family bonding.

“I live in Las Vegas part of the time, and I decided to fly here with my daughter because it goanna be beautiful, and we knew everybody's going to be going to the Super Bowl, so we figured it’s going to be great," said Erickson.

Even with the warm weather and shorter winter, Mount Rose Ski Tahoe says they still have all but one run open, and are making snow whenever they can.