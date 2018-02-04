16 People Safe after Structure Fire in Incline Village

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says 16 people are safe after an early Sunday morning structure fire at a vacation rental in Incline Village.

They say around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, fire personnel responded to a structure fire at 530 Spencer Way in Incline Village. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. All occupants were able to evacuate safely.

Multiple agencies assisted with the fire, including Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, NV Energy, Southwest Gas and Incline Village General Improvement District.

Eight adults, eight children and 2 dogs were in the vacation rental when it caught fire. NLTFPD says one adult was treated on scene and released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.