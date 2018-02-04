16 People Safe after Structure Fire in Incline Village - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

16 People Safe after Structure Fire in Incline Village

Posted: Updated:

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says 16 people are safe after an early Sunday morning structure fire at a vacation rental in Incline Village.

They say around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, fire personnel responded to a structure fire at 530 Spencer Way in Incline Village. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. All occupants were able to evacuate safely. 

Multiple agencies assisted with the fire, including Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, NV Energy, Southwest Gas and Incline Village General Improvement District.

Eight adults, eight children and 2 dogs were in the vacation rental when it caught fire. NLTFPD says one adult was treated on scene and released. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.