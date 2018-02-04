16 People Safe after Structure Fire in Incline Village

Reno Fire Department quickly put out a structure fire near Sunday morning near Lakeridge Terrace and Plumas Street.More >>
Reno Fire Department quickly put out a structure fire near Sunday morning near Lakeridge Terrace and Plumas Street.More >>
The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says 16 people are safe after an early Sunday morning structure fire at a vacation rental in Incline Village. They say around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, fire personnel responded to a structure fire at 530 Spencer Way in Incline Village.More >>
The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says 16 people are safe after an early Sunday morning structure fire at a vacation rental in Incline Village. They say around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, fire personnel responded to a structure fire at 530 Spencer Way in Incline Village.More >>
The Sparks Police Department have arrested a teenager involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
The Sparks Police Department have arrested a teenager involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
Evoke Fitness Center raised just over $7,000 for a local mom of 3, Leslie McGarry who is battling brain tumors.More >>
Evoke Fitness Center raised just over $7,000 for a local mom of 3, Leslie McGarry who is battling brain tumors.More >>
Caleb Martin had 26 points, Lindsey Drew added 16 and eight rebounds and Nevada turned back Colorado State 76-67 on Saturday night to put the finishing touches on a rough day for the Rams. Kendall Stephens added 15 points for the Wolf Pack (20-4, 9-1 Mountain West Conference), who struggled to find their shooting touch from the field, but connected on 26 of 32 free throws.More >>
Caleb Martin had 26 points, Lindsey Drew added 16 and eight rebounds and Nevada turned back Colorado State 76-67 on Saturday night to put the finishing touches on a rough day for the Rams. Kendall Stephens added 15 points for the Wolf Pack (20-4, 9-1 Mountain West Conference), who struggled to find their shooting touch from the field, but connected on 26 of 32 free throws.More >>
The Sparks Police Department have arrested a teenager involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
The Sparks Police Department have arrested a teenager involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene.More >>
NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - An 83-year-old Nevada prison inmate serving two life terms for first-degree murder and imprisoned for nearly six decades has died.More >>
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - An 83-year-old Nevada prison inmate serving two life terms for first-degree murder and imprisoned for nearly six decades has died.More >>