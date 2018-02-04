Reno Fire Rapidly Knocks Down Structure Fire on Lakeridge Terrace East

Reno Fire Department quickly put out a structure fire near Sunday morning near Lakeridge Terrace and Plumas Street.

Reno Fire Battalion Chief McNamara says they received a 9-1-1 call for a possible structure fire with smoke coming from the roof of the residence. They found an attic fire burning above a bathroom in 5000 block of Lakeridge Terrace East. They were able to confine the fire in the bathroom and attic, preventing it from spreading to other structures.

The residence was not occupied and no injuries are reported.

They say northbound Plumas Street is now back open.