Caleb Martin Leads Nevada to Road Win Over CSU

Caleb Martin Leads Nevada to Road Win Over CSU

Caleb Martin had 26 points, Lindsey Drew added 16 and eight rebounds and Nevada turned back Colorado State 76-67 on Saturday night to put the finishing touches on a rough day for the Rams.

Kendall Stephens added 15 points for the Wolf Pack (20-4, 9-1 Mountain West Conference), who struggled to find their shooting touch from the field, but connected on 26 of 32 free throws.

Che Bob and Anthony Bonner paced the Rams (10-15, 3-9) with 13 points each, while Deion James added 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Rams trailed just 37-35 at halftime and used two James' 3-pointers to grab a 41-40 lead early in the second half. But Stephens twice connected from beyond the arc and Martin added a layup to cap an 11-1 run for a 51-43 lead. Martin scored eight in the final 3:13 to seal it.

Kendall Stephens scored his 1,000th collegiate point tonight

Nevada has had a 20-point scorer in 21 of 24 games this season.

Third-year head coach Eric Musselman has won 20 games in each season at Nevada.

Associated Press/Nevada Press Release

