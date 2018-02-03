Sparks Shooting Sends One to the Hospital - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Shooting Sends One to the Hospital

The Sparks Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening. 

At around 5:00 p.m. officers received several calls from witnesses stating a person had been shot multiple times on the 1200 block of Flora Glen in Sparks. Officers located the victim and transported them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say several suspects were seen running west from the scene. Anyone with information on who they are or about this shooting is asked to call Sparks Police at 353-2231 or Secret Witness at 322-4900

