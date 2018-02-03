Sparks Shooting Sends One to the Hospital

The Sparks Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday evening.More >>
Junior Jade Redmon produced a career-high 23 points in Saturday’s 65-59 loss to Colorado State by the Nevada women’s basketball team at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack has now lost three straight games and falls to 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain West.More >>
Junior Jade Redmon produced a career-high 23 points in Saturday’s 65-59 loss to Colorado State by the Nevada women’s basketball team at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack has now lost three straight games and falls to 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain West.More >>
NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene.More >>
NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Great Basin Bicycles is hosting a winter indoor cycling event to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway on Saturday. This is the second year they are raising money for the outdoor cause which continues the vision of following the Truckee River by foot or bicycle from its source at forested Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.More >>
Great Basin Bicycles is hosting a winter indoor cycling event to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway on Saturday. This is the second year they are raising money for the outdoor cause which continues the vision of following the Truckee River by foot or bicycle from its source at forested Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene.More >>
NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene.More >>
Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting in northern Nevada say the suspect armed with a handgun fired a shot at a Sparks police officer before he was killed.More >>
Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting in northern Nevada say the suspect armed with a handgun fired a shot at a Sparks police officer before he was killed.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday.More >>
Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday.More >>