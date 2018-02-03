UNR Hosts 'We the People' State Finals

More than 150 students packed the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday for a competition called 'We The People.'

A lot of American adults don’t know the words of the preamble to the constitution, but these kids know it like the back of their hand.

“I really like knowing the constitution and knowing all these current events and then being able to talk about them in an educated and informed way with other people," said Alison Cameron, a student competitor.

For these students from eight high schools across Nevada, citing the constitution and Supreme Court cases is as easy as breathing.

How do they do it? Each student competing spent hours upon hours researching the different topics, studying case law and political history, and some even cited current political issues facing America today.

“Every kid in the room, every kid that competed today has worked incredibly hard, whether it be the work they did in the classroom, but then specifically the work they did outside of the classroom," Said Milton Hyams, a social studies teacher for Incline High School.

The competition, which included a wide range of topics from powers of the president to the origins of democracy in ancient Greece, had students talk about our system of government and how it will grow.

After the initial prepared statements, the students are then asked a series of questions, often citing the Supreme Court and even the constitution to strengthen their case.

“I think it’s definitely important because we have to know the philosophies and ideas that our nation was founded on and how we can implement those ideas into the future,” said Giuliana Hofeins, another student competitor.

The first place trophy went to Reno High Today, but because Nevada has a wildcard option, they may be joined by the second place winners, Incline High, to represent our state in the finals in Washington D.C. on April 27th.