Nevada Women's Basketball Team Falls at Home to CSU

Junior Jade Redmon produced a career-high 23 points in Saturday’s 65-59 loss to Colorado State by the Nevada women’s basketball team at Lawlor Events Center.

The Wolf Pack has now lost three straight games and falls to 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain West. The Rams on the other hand moved to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in league play. Redmon’s 23 points not only were a career high but also led all scorers. She finished with 23 points after connecting on 8-of-20 from the field and 7-of-11 from the free throw line. She fell four rebounds shy of posting her first double-double. Her 23 points marked her third 20-point game of the conference season.

The third quarter was Nevada’s best of the game, outscoring the Rams and bringing the score from a six point deficit at halftime to just a three point deficit with one quarter to be played. Within the first minute of the fourth quarter the Wolf Pack took over the lead for the first time since the six minute mark of the opening period. Redmon went up for a layup and was hit on her shot attempt, drawing the foul. Redmon sunk the layup anyway, tying the game, and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play and put her team ahead, 46-45.

That was the last lead that the Pack would have in the game however. Every time Nevada would get close to the Rams, or in this case, take the lead, CSU would embark on a six or seven point run to distance itself from its opponent. After Redmon’s free throw gave the Pack the lead, the Rams regained the lead for good on their very next possession, getting a layup from Lore Devos at the nine minute mark.

Nevada did come within a single point again at the 5:34 mark when MorningRose Tobey knocked down a triple. CSU quickly stretched the lead back out to five though less than 60 seconds later. A jumper by Terae Briggs at the 2:10 mark got the Pack within four and a steal on the next possession by AJ Cephas put the Pack in a good position to tie or regain the lead. A couple of missed three-pointers by the Wolf Pack however put the ball back in the hands of Colorado State. The Rams’ Hannah Tvrdy knocked down a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left, sealing the win.

Sophomore Camariah King was the only other Wolf Pack player, besides Redmon, to score in double figures, chipping in 10 points. Senior Teige Zeller led the team with nine rebounds but was held scoreless for the first time all season.

Nevada is on the road for its next two games, starting with a contest at UNLV next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. from Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Postgame notes

-Nevada falls to 11-10 on the year, 4-6 in Mountain West play and has lost three straight games.

-Junior Jade Redmon scored a career-high 23 points in the game, knocking down 8-of-20 from the field and 7-of-11 from the free throw line. She fell four rebounds shy of her first career double-double. This is her third 20-point game of the conference season.

-Sophomore Camariah King also scored in double figures, producing 10 points. It was her 13th game in double figures this season.

-Senior Teige Zeller led the Wolf Pack with nine rebounds but was kept off the score sheet for the first time this season.

-Nevada led in rebounding for the 16th time this season, 41-39.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Colorado State now stands at 12-1 in favor of the Rams. This marked CSU’s 12th straight win over Nevada.

Nevada Press Release