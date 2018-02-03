Bikeathon Raises Money for the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene.More >>
Great Basin Bicycles is hosting a winter indoor cycling event to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway on Saturday. This is the second year they are raising money for the outdoor cause which continues the vision of following the Truckee River by foot or bicycle from its source at forested Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Uma Thurman, in long-awaited remarks, has accused embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and accused “Kill Bill” director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.More >>
This weekend, the City of Reno's Neighborhood Renewal Program continues, with two different projects. Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado is partnering up with Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity and community volunteers at 1835 Hillboro Avenue.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting in northern Nevada say the suspect armed with a handgun fired a shot at a Sparks police officer before he was killed.More >>
Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday.More >>
The groundhog saw his shadow Friday morning, and that means six more weeks of winter, but seeing that we've had a mild winter so far, what does that really mean for us in Northern Nevada. We've had our fair share of dry and wet springs before, so anything is possible.More >>
