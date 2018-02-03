Bikeathon Raises Money for the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway

Great Basin Bicycles is hosting a winter indoor cycling event to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway on Saturday.

This is the second year they are raising money for the outdoor cause which continues the vision of following the Truckee River by foot or bicycle from its source at forested Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake.

The Bikeway Bikeathon begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Every hour, up to 16 riders will be taking off on a 19 mile course. Riders will use their own bike and experience a computerized course created by Great Basin Bicycles owner, Rich Staley. Last year, Staley rode for all 12 hours, and is hoping to do that again this year.

All ages are invited to participate. They say to bring your bike, cycling attire, small towel and water bottle to the event.

The fee is $12.00 per class with $6.00 going back to The Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway.