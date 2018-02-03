NHP: Major Injury Crash in Yerington, on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Major Injury Crash in Yerington, on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive

Posted: Updated:

NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington. 

There are serious injuries reported and CareFlight transported one person.

NHP is on scene and they are asking drivers to use caution if traveling in the Yerington/Mason area.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Janet Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

    Janet Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

    Saturday, February 3 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-02-03 22:46:47 GMT

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.   

    More >>

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.   

    More >>

  • NHP: Major Injury Crash in Yerington, on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive

    NHP: Major Injury Crash in Yerington, on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive

    Saturday, February 3 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-02-03 21:08:31 GMT

    NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington.  There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene. 

    More >>

    NHP is reporting a single-vehicle rollover injury crash on SR-339 at Jeanie Drive in Yerington.  There are serious injuries reported and NHP is on scene. 

    More >>

  • Bikeathon Raises Money for the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway

    Bikeathon Raises Money for the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway

    Saturday, February 3 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-02-03 20:52:04 GMT

    Great Basin Bicycles is hosting a winter indoor cycling event to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway on Saturday. This is the second year they are raising money for the outdoor cause which continues the vision of following the Truckee River by foot or bicycle from its source at forested Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake. 

    More >>

    Great Basin Bicycles is hosting a winter indoor cycling event to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway on Saturday. This is the second year they are raising money for the outdoor cause which continues the vision of following the Truckee River by foot or bicycle from its source at forested Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.