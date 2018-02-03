Neighborhood Renewal Program Continues this Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Neighborhood Renewal Program Continues this Weekend

Posted: Updated:

This weekend, the City of Reno's Neighborhood Renewal Program continues, with two different projects.

Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado is partnering up with Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity and community volunteers at 1835 Hillboro Avenue. This home is in Ward 3 and has been selected for a City of Reno revitalization project.

“The goal of the program is to maintain safe homes and attractive neighborhoods, preserve affordable housing and improve the quality of Reno’s housing,” Delgado said. “This program helps in our fight against blight, as it empowers homeowners to take action. I’m excited to share our continued progress with the public.”

Other community volunteers include Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity (UNR) and City of Reno staff. The Hillboro Avenue home is the renewal program’s second project overall and is almost done. Also going on today, the City of Reno and volunteers will simultaneously be working on the program’s third project, located at 1660 Beech Street in Ward 5.

Individuals or organizations interested in Neighborhood Renewal Program volunteer efforts can call Habitat for Humanity at 775-323-5511. Learn more about the program at Reno.gov/News.

