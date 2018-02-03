Local Big Game Parties This Sunday

The Biggest Little City is preparing for the Big Game this weekend! The Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus are just a few casinos ready to party and celebrate on Sunday.

There will be special appearances made by several former pro football stars including Glenn Carano from Dallas, Tony "The Thrill" Hill, Phil Villapiano and Frank Hawkins from Oakland, Conrad Dobler from St. Louis, Dan McGwire of Seattle and Miami and Tim Wrightman of Chicago.

The Eldorado will be using its theater for the viewing party and tickets for reserved seats are $30 in advance, $35 day off. The tickets include a stadium food item, one beverage and a free souvenir hat. KOZZ's Max Volume and Jim McClain will be there to give away prizes throughout the game. Doors open one hour prior to kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

Cin Cin and NoVi will also be open. Tickets for Cin Cin are $60 and $65 day of. NoVi tickets are $75 and $80 day of. Doors also open at 2:30 p.m.

The Silver Baron Ballroom at the Silver Legacy is selling tickets for $60, $65 day of. The tickets include reserved table seating, all-you-can-eat food, two drinks and a free souvenir hat. The Laugh Factory Comedy Club will also have a viewing for $40, $45 day of.

However you plan to spend the big day, enjoy!