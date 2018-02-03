Local Big Game Parties This Sunday

This weekend, the City of Reno's Neighborhood Renewal Program continues, with two different projects. Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado is partnering up with Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity and community volunteers at 1835 Hillboro Avenue.More >>
The Biggest Little City is preparing for the Big Game this weekend! The Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus are just a few casinos ready to party and celebrate on Sunday.More >>
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - An 83-year-old Nevada prison inmate serving two life terms for first-degree murder and imprisoned for nearly six decades has died.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (18-14) fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-15) 99-109 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 26 points and four rebounds while David Stockton had 20 points and six assists.More >>
Washoe County School District Board of Trustees met today to change their superintendent evaluation process, after last year's evaluation didn't go very smoothly.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting in northern Nevada say the suspect armed with a handgun fired a shot at a Sparks police officer before he was killed.More >>
Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday.More >>
The groundhog saw his shadow Friday morning, and that means six more weeks of winter, but seeing that we've had a mild winter so far, what does that really mean for us in Northern Nevada. We've had our fair share of dry and wet springs before, so anything is possible.More >>
Evoke Fitness Center is fundraising for a local mom of 3, Leslie McGarry who is battling brain tumors.More >>
