Corrections Dept.: Man serving 2 life terms dead at age 83

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - An 83-year-old Nevada prison inmate serving two life terms for first-degree murder and imprisoned for nearly six decades has died.
    
The Department of Corrections says Raymond W. Shuman died Friday at Carson Tahoe Medical Center in Carson City and that he'd previously been housed at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center before being admitted to the hospital.
    
An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.
    
Shuman was committed to the prison system from Mineral County in 1958.
    
Department spokeswoman Brooke Santina says she can't immediately say whether Shuman was the longest-incarcerated Nevada inmate but that she thought there may be one older.
    
A 1978 state Supreme Court ruling says one of Shuman's two life sentences resulted from the 1973 killing of fellow prisoner Ruben Bejarno in an adjoining cell.

