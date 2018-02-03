Bighorns Drop Second in a Row

Bighorns Release

The Reno Bighorns (18-14) fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-15) 99-109 Friday night at the Reno Events Center.

Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 26 points and four rebounds while David Stockton had 20 points and six assists. Jack Cooley followed Stockton closely notching 15 points and adding 10 rebounds.

Monte Morris paced the Vipers with 23 points, four rebounds and nine assists while RJ Hunter scored 20 points grabbed six rebounds and added six assists.

The Vipers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead to open the frame. The Bighorns would gain momentum to edge Rio Grande 13-12 at the 7:47 mark. The Vipers opened up their lead to 10 points at the 3:15 mark Reno kept the Vipers to only three points the remainder of the frame, outscoring the Vipers 33-22 in the quarter.

The even play continued through the second quarter as Matt Jones paced Reno with 11 points in the frame. After five lead changes, Rio Grande Valley would have a late run to take a three-point lead going into the locker room at the half.

Vipers dominated coming out of the break, leading by as many as 15 points in the third quarter. Reno would never regain the advantage in the second half, falling 109-99.

The Bighorns will host the Texas legends on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.