WCSD Overhauls Assessment Procedure for Evaluating the Superintendent

Washoe County School District Board of Trustees met today to change their superintendent evaluation process, after last year's evaluation didn't go very smoothly.

In November, Superintendent for WCSD Traci Davis was given a poor grade on her evaluation, but board members believed she was doing a better job than the evaluation showed. For that reason, as well as other procedural problems, like Davis not getting feedback prior to evaluation, the board and Davis agreed to sit down and formulate a new evaluation.

Both the board and Davis thought the evaluation was too subjective, and didn't have enough measurable goals to properly judge performance.

"Making sure that we had objective, measurable criteria," Katy Simon Holland, WCSD Board of Trustees President, said. "So that we would know and so the superintendent would know, when are we getting the job done that we are accountable to do."

It also left Davis unsure of the board's expectations.

"Am I really supposed to improve change for children, or make teachers and people happy?" Davis said during the meeting. "Because at the end of the day there are people who are super happy, there are some people who are just not going to be happy because they want it the way it was."

Along with making the evaluation as objective as possible, the board wanted to make the expectations as transparent as possible, so the public and those who are held accountable can insure the district is doing what it can to reach its goals.

"What does the board expect from the superintendent? What does the superintendent expect of the board?" Simon Holland said. "And how can we have really constructive work toward student achievement?"

The meeting lasted four hours and the board has yet to go over how to weight specific priorities within the criteria. Simon Holland said they may need to continue this process during regular board meetings because it's difficult to gather all 7 board member together. Still, board members and the superintendent say today was a huge step in the right direction.

"It will be less about does one person have a better relationship than another person with the superintendent, " Simon Holland said. "But really are we achieving the things the community deserves, and they need us to achieve?"

"We got a lot done," Davis said. "Everybody's smiling walking out and I think that's a good thing, because I think people need to be clear that the board and the superintendent are on the same page."

