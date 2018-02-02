Groundhog Says We Have Six More Weeks of Winter, But Is This Possible?

The groundhog saw his shadow Friday morning, which according to folklore means instead of an early spring we now have six more weeks of winter. Ironically though for us in Nevada, it's been a rather warm winter season already.

If you look at the average temperature between the high and low for the day in Reno, this past January was the second warmest on record. In January alone we saw temperatures at or above 60 degrees six times, when the Reno average high temperature is in the mid 40's. Looking back towards 2001 this has happened before, but not very often.

Lake Tahoe saw many days above 50 degrees as well, but not as many as a few years ago. So we know we've started out the winter season warm, but what are our chances of a snowy spring? Well it's definitely possible. We can see measurable snow in the mountains through spring for sure, but April 1st is usually the cut off for decent snowfall.

Last year the Reno area saw measurable snow on March 5th, and the year before that on May 5th. There were several years where the Reno area had snow in April too. We also can't forget 2011 when the Sierra over Donner picked up over a foot of snow for April, May, and June. Which is double the average.

1991 was an impressive spring as well, all thanks to a miracle March. The 1991 winter season was mild like this year, but then the Sierra got around 17 feet of accumulating snow in March alone, and by the end of the month the snow height after everything compacted was around nine feet. So a snowy spring is definitely possible. Keep in mind though every year is different, and the weather can always change.

According to measurements taken over Donner Pass, March is usually the Sierra's second snowiest month of the year and January is first.

