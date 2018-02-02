National Wear Red Day 2018 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

National Wear Red Day 2018

It's National Wear Red Day, and many across the country are wearing the color to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, and to save lives.

According to "Go Red for Women," cardiovascular diseases kill approximately 1 in 3 women each year in the U.S. Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.

They say that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health. The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement is nationally sponsored by Macy's and CVS Health, with additional support from their cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedForWomen.org or call 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).

To donate, click here.

