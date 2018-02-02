Harris Signs to Play for Wolf Pack Basketball

University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has inked Jalen Harris to a scholarship agreement to play for the Wolf Pack in the 2019-20 season. Harris, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, will sit out the 2018-19 season under NCAA transfer rules and will have two seasons to play for the Pack.

“We’re extremely excited to announce the addition of Jalen,” head coach Eric Musselman said. “Jalen is a great fit for the Wolf Pack from an academic, basketball and social perspective. He is a tremendous young man that will be a huge addition to our basketball program in all aspects. Jalen has a proven body of work at the collegiate level and has a bright future ahead. He will be able to impact us on both sides of the ball both offensively and defensively. We can wait to start working with him during his development year. “

The 6-4 guard was averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his sophomore season at Louisiana Tech this year, starting all 11 games, for the Bulldogs before he decided to transfer. From the field he was shooting 47.8 percent and 44.4 from behind the arc. His freshman season he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team after averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Harris played his prep basketball at Duncanville High School in Dallas where he earned District 8-6A Offensive Player of the Year honors his last two seasons. His senior year he averaged 23 points and shot 55 percent from the field, 45 percent on his 3-point attempts. He also averaged seven rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. In the game against Cedar Hill High School he scored a career-high 44 points. His junior year in 2014-15 he was an honorable mention all-area team selection by Dallas Morning News after averaging 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. As a prep senior he was rated as the 16th best player and the ninth best guard in the state of Texas for the 2016 class by Rivals.com.

(University of Nevada, Reno)