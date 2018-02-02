NV Energy: Nearly 2,240 Customers Without Power in Douglas Count - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy: Nearly 2,240 Customers Without Power in Douglas County

Posted: Updated:

NV Energy says nearly 2,240 customers are currently without power across Douglas County. 

The outage started around 1:20 p.m. on Friday. Restoration is expected around 4:15 p.m. 

Captain Terry Taylor from the East Fork Fire Protection District says that the power pole caught fire which then spread to surrounding grass. Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly, and it only burned an area of 80 square feet.

NV Energy is on their way there.

