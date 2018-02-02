AP: Man Who Sold Ammunition to Las Vegas Shooter Charged

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

A complaint says unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where the attack was launched on Oct. 1 contained the fingerprints of ammunition dealer Douglas Haig of Arizona.

The complaint filed Friday in federal court in Phoenix says Haig didn't have a license to manufacture armor-piercing ammunition.

He was charged shortly before holding a news conference Friday. He said he noticed nothing suspicious when he sold 720 rounds of ammunition to Stephen Paddock in the weeks before the attack that killed 58 people.

Haig is a 55-year-old aerospace engineer who sold ammunition as a hobby for about 25 years.

Haig said at a news conference Friday that he met Stephen Paddock at a Phoenix gun show in the weeks before the Oct. 1 shooting.

The sale was later completed at Haig's home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the investigation.

