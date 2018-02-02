AP: Man Who Sold Ammunition to Las Vegas Shooter Charged

It's National Wear Red Day, and many across the country are wearing the color to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, and to save lives.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting in northern Nevada say the suspect armed with a handgun fired a shot at a Sparks police officer before he was killed.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >>
NV Energy says nearly 2,240 customers are currently without power across Douglas County.More >>
Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday.More >>
A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol reports a crash on I-80 west, east of the Wells Avenue exit. The left lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by on the other lanes.More >>
The Reno Fire Department were able to quickly knock down a fire that broke out at a home near Downtown Reno Thursday night.More >>
Evoke Fitness Center is fundraising for a local mom of 3, Leslie McGarry who is battling brain tumors.More >>
