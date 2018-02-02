Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 600 Points

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 600 points, or more than 2%, as a weeklong slump in stock market picks up speed.

The market is heading for its biggest weekly drop in two years.

Weak earnings from several giant U.S. companies including Exxon Mobil and Alphabet, Google's parent company, further dented investors' confidence.

Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported another gain in hiring last month as well as the fastest wage growth in eight years, stoking fears of inflation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)