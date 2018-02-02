NDOT Begins Preliminary Construction on U.S. 395 Carson Valley I - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Begins Preliminary Construction on U.S. 395 Carson Valley Improvements

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation

NDOT will begin preliminary work next week on a new traffic signal on U.S. 395 near Minden.

The new signal will be installed on northbound 395 at Airport Road giving drivers a safe left hand turn to and from Airport Road.

That work is expected to start for a few months but utility work is set to begin next Monday with lane closures expected early spring.

Crews will also be adding a merge lane on Johnson Lane so drivers can safely merge onto Highway 395 north.

