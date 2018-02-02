Handlers: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Six More Weeks of Winter

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan. Bailiffs tackled the father Friday morning in the courtroom.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a classified memo on the Russia investigation.More >>
Deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office say an endangered man missing since December 10th was found dead in the desert on Thursday.More >>
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter. The handlers of Punxsutawney Phil said the furry rodent has called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Friday.More >>
Whether it's biking to raise money for a long-awaited trail from Pyramid Lake to Tahoe, or going to the gym to help a local woman in need, this week’s things to do will get you moving!More >>
The Reno Fire Department were able to quickly knock down a fire that broke out at a home near Downtown Reno Thursday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan. Bailiffs tackled the father Friday morning in the courtroom.More >>
The City of Reno is responding to reports that it tried to cover up a sexual assault investigation late last year.More >>
