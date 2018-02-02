Fitness Boot Camp Fundraiser For Local Woman

Evoke Fitness Center is fundraising with a boot camp for a local mom of 3, Leslie McGarry who is a cancer survivor but is now dealing and brain tumors. Last week she had her third brain tumor removed and she is still fighting to live.

To help Leslie with costs of medical bills and finances for her family her gym, Evoke Fitness, is holding a fundraiser for her.

The event is Saturday February, 3rd, 2018 at Evoke Fitness located on 895 Patriot Blvd. Suite 108

The boot camp starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m. and they do ask for a $20 donation.