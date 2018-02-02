Reno Fire Responds to Blaze at Home Near Downtown

The Reno Fire Department were able to quickly knock down a fire that broke out at a home near Downtown Reno Thursday night.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls about smoke in the area of 7th Street. They were able to track the smoke to a home in the 400 block of 7th Street.

When crews arrived, the home was heavily involved. Firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to a single room in the home. No one was home at the time of the blaze, though they did find one pet cat dead inside a room.

Investigators are determining what caused the fire.

7th Street is closed between Record Street and Valley Road.