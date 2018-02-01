Your List of Things 2 Do! This Weekend

Whether it's biking to raise money for a long-awaited trail from Pyramid Lake to Tahoe, or going to the gym to help a local woman in need, this week’s things to do will get you moving!

And let’s not forget about the big game this weekend! We’ll show you a couple different spots you can enjoy Super Bowl 52 in this week's "things 2 do!"

Evoke Fitness Boot Camp Fundraiser

Do you want to start up a great exercise routine and give back at the same time? Evoke fitness has you covered Saturday, February 3rd, with their morning class beginning at 7:30, with an hour workout, live DJ, mimosas and a raffle! All the proceeds go to cancer survivor and single mother of three Leslie McGarry.

Great Basin Bicycles

If you love biking but want to wait till the weather is a bit warmer, you need to check out Great Basin Bicycles. This indoor biking event is 12 dollars an hour, with half of that going to help finish the 116-mile pathway from Tahoe all the way up to Pyramid.

That starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, February 3rd and runs...or bikes... all the way till 7 p.m.

Spots are filling up fast!

All-Sport Clinic

-For the kids, the Nevada Athletics Department is hosting its annual all-sport clinic before the woman's basketball game against Colorado State. This is for kids in 7th grade or younger, and is meant to introduce kids to different sports including baseball, soccer, football and more. That starts at noon on Saturday, February 3rd, at the Lawlor event center.

Super Bowl 52

This is it, the big showdown between the Eagles and the Patriots, and there are Super Bowl parties happening all around town!

If you happen to find yourself at the Silver Legacy and want to watch the game with a pro, they are hosting former NFL players Dan McGwire, former quarterback for the Sea Hawks, and Frank Hawkins, former fullback for the Raiders.

If a Super Bowl party is more your speed, the Grand Sierra Resort is hosting two separate parties, and while the hotel is all booked up, the sports book has plenty of room to watch the game on their 73 big screen TV's.

Have a great weekend!!