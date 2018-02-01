Carson City Deputies Looking For Fraud Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Deputies Looking For Fraud Suspect

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who fraudulently solicited homeowners for tree services.

Deputies say on January 19, a man approached an elderly homeowner on Kingsley Lane in Carson City, and offered to trim trees on the property. The man promised to return with a crew and tools, and accepted payment. He never returned.

Deputies say the man identified himself as John Mark, and was with John Mark Tree Service. He is described as white, in his mid 30s, with dark hair. He was driving a silver or gray pickup with no company logo.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.

