City Responds to Sexual Assault Coverup Allegations

The City of Reno is responding to reports that it tried to cover up a sexual assault investigation late last year. In a brief press conference Thursday, Mayor Hillary Schieve, Police Chief Jason Soto and City Manager Sabra Newby each addressed the media, but did not take questions.

Mayor Schieve says she first learned of the assault investigation Wednesday.

"I want to make sure that our residents know that we take this extremely serious at the City of Reno, crimes and sex crimes. So I want to make that very, very clear," said Schieve, "I will be consulting with the Reno Police Department and Police Chief Jason Soto on this matter. I want to respect the privacy of all parties involved so I won't be making any further comments, at this time."

Reno Police Chief Jason Soto shared a short statement as well but chose not to go into detail because of the potential for a criminal investigation.

"I want to make it abundantly clear, that the number one priority is the well-being and confidentiality of the claimant," said Chief Soto, "We at the Reno Police Department take these allegations very seriously. If the claimant or the attorney choose to file a report with authorities, I will work with our victim advocates and regional partners to facilitate that process."

City Attorney Karl Hall then confirmed that a city employee made a complaint of sexual misconduct against a co-worker in November of 2017. City policy is to investigate "all allegations."

"Consistent with that policy, an independent 3rd-party investigation was initiated," said Hall, "During the investigation the claimant was encouraged by city staff to file a police report if she believed she was the victim of a crime. Throughout this process our concern has been confidentiality and the privacy of the claimant and protect her from unwanted publicity. With that in mind, as previously stated, we will not be providing additional details regarding this case."

Hall then introduced the final speaker Reno City Manager Sabra Newby.

"I'd like to take a moment to reiterate that all of us at the City of Reno take these allegations very seriously," said Newby, "We are committed to providing our employees with a professional and a safe environment. As previously mentioned we will not be answering any questions at this time. Thank you again."

In the original report, the accused city employee denies the allegations.