Critics Vow to Sue Nevada Over Free-Roaming Horses - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Critics Vow to Sue Nevada Over Free-Roaming Horses

Posted: Updated:

Critics of Nevada's new plan to cede state ownership of nearly 3,000 free-roaming horses to private hands intend to file a lawsuit to block what they say is an illegal move that ultimately would send the animals to slaughter.

Nevada's Agriculture Department published a request for proposals Tuesday from people willing to take ownership of the Virginia Range herd that roams a 500-square mile area (1,295 sq. kilometer) southeast of Reno.

Director Jim Barbee says the department's intent is to find an owner who will work to keep the horses on the range.

But Deniz Bolbol of the American Wild Horse Campaign says that's realistically impossible because no private entity can obtain the necessary liability insurance.

She told The Associated Press Thursday her group intends to sue the state before the request-for-proposal period closes April 16.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.