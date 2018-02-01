Romney to Announce Feb.15 if He'll Seek Utah Senate Seat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Romney to Announce Feb.15 if He'll Seek Utah Senate Seat

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney says he'll announce on Feb. 15 if he'll run for the Utah Senate seat held by Orrin Hatch.

Romney says in a Twitter post Thursday that he's looking forward to the announcement. The post included a link to his website , which no longer includes references to his 2012 presidential campaign and quotes from his concession speech. Instead, it offers visitors to sign up and "Join Team Mitt."

Romney's been considered a top candidate for the Senate seat after longtime Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch announced in January that he would not seek another term.

The former Massachusetts governor moved to Utah after losing the presidential election.

The 70-year-old Mormon is remembered in Utah for turning around the scandal-plagued 2002 Winter Olympics and has wide respect from the state's Mormon-majority population.

