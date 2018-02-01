Romney to Announce Feb.15 if He'll Seek Utah Senate Seat

The primary election is less than five months away. That means we can expect plenty of campaigning before the polls open June 12.More >>
The primary election is less than five months away. That means we can expect plenty of campaigning before the polls open June 12.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who fraudulently solicited homeowners for tree services.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who fraudulently solicited homeowners for tree services.More >>
The City of Reno is responding to reports that it tried to cover up a sexual assault investigation late last year.More >>
The City of Reno is responding to reports that it tried to cover up a sexual assault investigation late last year.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a 3-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound near Wells Avenue. Troopers say drivers can expect delays.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a 3-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound near Wells Avenue. Troopers say drivers can expect delays.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
U.S. Highway 20 from Nevada City to U.S. 80 west of Truckee remains closed as crews clean up after a deadly crash between a pickup and a fuel tanker Wednesday morning. Caltrans says the roadway could remain closed until Friday.More >>
U.S. Highway 20 from Nevada City to U.S. 80 west of Truckee remains closed as crews clean up after a deadly crash between a pickup and a fuel tanker Wednesday morning. Caltrans says the roadway could remain closed until Friday.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a double homicide at a home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation north of Winnemucca.More >>
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a double homicide at a home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation north of Winnemucca.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has identified both suspects involved in a police pursuit that began in Downtown Reno.More >>
Doral Academy hosted it's official groundbreaking party at it's future location on Butch Cassidy Rd. across from Galena High School Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Doral Academy hosted it's official groundbreaking party at it's future location on Butch Cassidy Rd. across from Galena High School Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Law enforcement in Lansing missed an opportunity to pursue criminal charges in 2004 against the now convicted sports doctor and will publicly apologize to the victim who accused him of molesting her.More >>
Law enforcement in Lansing missed an opportunity to pursue criminal charges in 2004 against the now convicted sports doctor and will publicly apologize to the victim who accused him of molesting her.More >>