Great Basin Bicycles to Host Winter Indoor Cycling Event Saturday

Great Basin Bicycles will host a winter indoor cycling event to benefit the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway on Saturday, February 3.

Bikers will get the chance to get on a bike and ride for $12 an hour, with $6 going back to the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway. The 116-mile pathway will use a combination of existing dirt and paved roads. "We are now over 75% done and we are focused on getting connect from here up to Truckee," says Janet Phillips, president of Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway.

The group has been working on this since 2003 and hope to be done in a few more years. They wanted a path along the Truckee River for bikers, runners and anyone else to enjoy. Once this path is finished it is estimated it would take more than 12 hours to bike the whole path.

"Goes all the way from an alpine setting at Tahoe, to a desert look to Pyramid and to follow that by either biking or running it would be pretty cool," says Phillips.

To register for this event call Great Basin Bicycles at 775-825-8258 or visit: http://greatbasinbicycles.com/calendar/

The Bikeway Bikeathon will start at 7:00 a.m. and run straight through until 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Every hour up to 16 riders will be taking off on a 19 mile course. Riders will use their own bike and experience a computerized course created by Great Basin Bicycles owner, Rich Staley.

(Great Basin Bicycles contributed to this report)