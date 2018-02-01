Authorities Investigate Double Homicide at Home North of Winnemucca

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a double homicide at a home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation north of Winnemucca.

Authorities say two unidentified women were found dead late Wednesday afternoon.

It says the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are also involved in the "active investigation."

Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen says there is no threat to the McDermitt area.

No other information was immediately available.