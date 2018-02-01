Authorities Investigate Double Homicide at Home North of Winnemu - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Investigate Double Homicide at Home North of Winnemucca

Posted: Updated:

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a double homicide at a home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation north of Winnemucca. 

Authorities say two unidentified women were found dead late Wednesday afternoon.

It says the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are also involved in the "active investigation."

Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen says there is no threat to the McDermitt area. 

No other information was immediately available. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.